For sale – stunning £4.5million Warwickshire home where Shakespeare wrote one of his plays

IF you’re looking for a new home, somewhere to inspire your writing – and you have a few million pounds to spare – then Shakespeare Hall could be your ideal abode.

The property at Rowington was rumoured to have been built for relatives of William Shakespeare and, legend would have us believe, is the place where he wrote As You Like It.

The timber framed 16th century, grade II-listed house is for sale for the first time in 36 years for offers over £4.5 million.