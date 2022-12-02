Over-excited England fans are being warned to keep their eye on the ball after causing a surge in insurance claims during the last World Cup.

Insurance firm Aviva says accidental claims submitted by customers where a football played a part in the damage increased by 82 per cent during the last tournament held in Russia in 2018.

Football fans playing with a football, often inside, led to a rise in insurance claims in 2018. Image: iStock.

And with England's game against Senegal expected to draw a large audience of fans when the teams go head to head on Sunday evening, it's a timely reminder to anyone keen to show off their skills at half time to be careful.

Electronic equipment, windows and soft furnishings regularly fell foul of kick-abouts and emphatic celebrations during and after matches, say those to have studied Aviva's accidental damage claims four years ago.

Accidental damage cover is usually available as an add-on with home insurance policies and offers protection for unexpected incidents.

Flailing feet kicking a hole in wall plaster, footballs breaking television screens, glass and people's expensive glasses and even a broken laptop when one football fan attempted to take a bath while watching the game and knocked his screen into the water, were all among the compensation requests received by insurers.

Football-related claims received by Aviva during the last World Cup

On average, says Aviva, each football-related claim carried a value of around £530.

Other incidents included football kits being scorched by tumble dryers in a rush to get them dry and claims for lost mobile phones that football fans mislaid while out on the town supporting Harry Kane and his team mates during their last major competition.

England’s Jack Grealish celebrates with team-mate Declan Rice following their win against Iran. Photo: Martin Rickett/PA.

Kelly Whittington, UK property claims director for Aviva, said: "Our claims provide a unique insight into how people get involved with the World Cup. During a big competition, it seems adults and children are keen to have a kick-about and show off their ball skills.

"As a football fan, I completely understand the excitement and emotions that surround a big tournament – but we’d encourage people to go steady, particularly around any windows or electrical items, so they don’t find themselves scoring an own goal."