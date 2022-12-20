STRATFORD Town Football Club is urging those who are struggling during the festive period to make the most of their Christmas toy collection which has exceeded expectations.

Stratford Town's commercial manager Steven Burge pictured with a room full of toys donated to the football club. Photo: Mark Williamson. (61422542)

Since announcing the scheme, which closed on Saturday, the Bards have been overwhelmed with donations of brand new and pre-loved toys.

The Knights Lane club is working with partners to distribute them across the district but they have urged people not to be embarrassed about popping in to collect something so that their child has something to open this Christmas.

There is plenty to choose from and the collection has been boosted by anonymous donations.