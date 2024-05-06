ARDEN Foodbank in Alcester has made its recent temporary move to The Eric Payne Centre from the Alcester Methodist Church permanent.

Susan Kinnersley, manager of Arden Foodbank, said: “It has been a sad decision to say goodbye to the Methodist church, our home to local customers for over a decade. We are hugely thankful to our good friends there for their generous support over the last eleven years. It is a sad reality that the local need for emergency food parcels has increased so much in ten years, necessitating a larger premises. Our Studley and Alcester branches combined fed a staggering 1,856 people in the Arden local community in 2023. Together, with the support of the Trussell Trust, we strive to reach the day when no one in the UK needs emergency food.”

Arden Foodbank volunteers at the Eric Payne Centre.

Over the past decade, Arden Foodbank has issued 4,450 emergency food parcels, which have provided just over 40,000 meals to local people struggling to feed themselves or their families.

Arden Foodbank distributes food from two locations, Studley Methodist Church on Tuesdays 2pm to 3.30pm and The Eric Payne Centre on Fridays 2pm to 3.30pm. For more information - https://arden.foodbank.org.uk