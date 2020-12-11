Stratford Foodbank is making one final appeal to the public to help make its Christmas Hampers Project its most successful ever.

Tom Gardner, left, from Stratford Primary School collected hampers from the Stratford Foodbank warehouse and distribution centre at the Methodist Church Hall on Monday morning where he was greeted by Marion Homer, manager, along with volunteers Phil and Steph Smith, George Hodson and Carol Jackson.

The project aims to deliver hampers to those for whom the festive period may be difficult with various referral organisations involved in the process.

The announcement of the second coronavirus lockdown posed a significant challenge to the Foodbank, with fears that its Tesco Christmas Foodbank last month would struggle and not enough donations would be made.

It looked touch and go for a time, but the community came through for the Foodbank, with the first batch of hampers being distributed to referral organisations at the weekend.

However the Foodbank has now set its sights on making this year’s hamper project its most successful yet and is hoping to give out a second batch of hampers in the coming days.

The aim is to put together a record 436 hampers, but the charity needs your help to make that happen and has extended its deadline for Christmas hamper donations until today (Friday).

Foodbank manager, Marion Homer, said: “At the weekend we distributed 230 hampers to 18 different organisations, we had schools, P3, The Babybank and many more, there was a huge range.

“What we’re really after in these final days is mince pies, chocolate yule logs, small Christmas cakes, tinned potatoes (400g) and simple gifts for men, things like toiletries and socks.

“We’ve had tremendous support for the project this year, there’s been an amazing response and I’d also like to thank those who may not have been able to get to the shops, but have supported us through our Justgiving page.”

Foodbank collection baskets can be found at: Tesco, Morrison’s, Waitrose, Lidl, Sainsbury’s Local on Bridge Street, the Co-ops on Trinity Mead and in Bidford, Claverdon Community Shop, Wilmcote Stores and Mickleton Village Shop.

Donations for the Christmas hamper project can also be taken to Stratford Methodist Church between 9.30am and 11.30am this Saturday.