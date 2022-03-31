STRATFORD Foodbank is appealing for donations following an increase in demand.

The Foodbank's stock levels have been considerably impacted over the last month, leaving them short of some products.

The products needed are: fruit juice, UHT milk (whole and semi-skimmed), rice pudding, instant coffee, instant mash, tinned potatoes, tinned vegetables, beef curry, vegetarian tinned meals, chicken curry, toothbrushes, shampoo, small packets of washing powder, Fairy liquid, cleaning products, deodorant, conditioner, shower gel and toilet roll.

Donations can be made into baskets at Waitrose, Tesco, Morrisons, Aldi and Lidl, or directly to their warehouse at the Fred Winter Centre from 2pm-4pm on Mondays and Wednesdays, and 9.30am-11.30am on Saturdays.