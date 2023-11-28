Foodbank appeals for donations to help Stratford’s vulnerable through winter

STRATFORD Foodbank is calling for your support as some of the area’s most vulnerable brace themselves for another tough winter.

The number of people being supported by the town’s foodbank has increased by almost 60 per cent in the past three months, continuing an upward trend seen across the country.

In Stratford alone, 4,294 parcels were provided between April 2022 and March 2023, giving people three days of emergency food.

To help with the charity’s vital care this winter, Tesco on Birmingham Road is hosting a winter food collection from Thursday, 30th November to Saturday, 2nd December, when customers can pick up an extra item or two as part of their weekly shop and donate it at the store.

Stratford Foodbank needs your support.

Kate Morris, manager of Stratford Foodbank, said: “We know that the cost of living crisis has put increased pressure on people living in our area and we’re seeing more people than ever before being forced to use our foodbank.

“We always see a rise in need during the winter months and in the last three months we have seen a 59 per cent increase in people being supported, therefore the donations we receive through the Tesco collection will be critical in helping us continue to provide emergency food parcels to everyone who is facing hunger over this winter.

“We are extremely grateful for the generosity of Tesco customers in Stratford, especially at a time when everyone is feeling the squeeze. The donations you make will be vital in helping us support people in our local community this winter.”

Customers are being asked to donate essential items of long-life food such as tinned ham, UHT fruit juice, tinned fruit and coffee, along with seasonal items to support the Christmas hampers which are being made and distributed in December.

The Stratford Foodbank is part of the Trussell Trust network, which across the country is expected to distribute an emergency food parcel every eight seconds this winter, helping more than 600,000 people.

Tesco customers will also have the chance to provide financial support to the Trussell Trust by donating Clubcard points, rounding up their shop at the till or making a donation online.

For more info, visit www.stratforduponavon.foodbank.org.uk.

- STRATFORD Foodbank received a £2,000 donation thanks to Stratford College and the contractors which are working to update its campus.

Alan Hasting, Stratford College's director of operations, Stuart Chamberlain of O'Brien Contractors Ltd, Sarah Crompton assistant foodbank manager and Kate Morris, Stratford Foodbank manager.

As part of its tender process, the college wanted its contractor to have a focus on social responsibility. This has seen O’Brien Contractors Ltd, which has carry out a landscaping project, including creating a zen garden at the Alcester Road site, make the donation.

Alan Hastings, director of operations for the college, said: “Supporting a local foodbank is a testament to our college’s commitment to community welfare and consistent with our core values of being caring and responsible.”