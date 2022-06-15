Food hygiene standards fall at fifth of Stratford's food businesses

FOOD and safety officers have reported a decline in hygiene standards in some of the Stratford district’s restaurants, takeaways and other food-related businesses.

According to Stratford District Council, while many of the area’s food businesses are hitting the required standards, more than a fifth have seen their ratings for hygiene fall.

The second lowest rating means 'major improvement is necessary'.

According to Food Hygiene Rating Scheme there are 1,322 food-related businesses registered in the Stratford district.

Establishments are regularly inspected and given a rating out of five stars.

The council said that a large majority of food businesses, 74 per cent, had maintained their food hygiene standard and 4 per cent had improved.

However, 22 per cent had seen a fall in their food hygiene standard rating.

The rating is based on how, among other areas, businesses handle and store food, the cleanliness of facilities and how food safety is managed.

Five stars is the top rating a business can achieve.

The council said its team can support businesses to improve standards and keep consumers safe.

Cllr Christopher Kettle, community protection portfolio holder, said: “As we see visitors returning to the district after Covid it is really important that we continue to focus on food safety standards in Stratford.

“The majority of food businesses in Stratford district are of a high standard. However, food and safety officers have seen a decline in food hygiene in certain areas, and this is just a reminder of the standards expected as businesses reopen, recruit and train new members of staff, or for those starting a new business venture.

“The food inspection team at the district council can and do support food businesses improve where necessary. The council is here to maintain food safety standards and we’re reminding businesses a visit from food safety inspector can happen at any time.”

Food businesses in the district must be registered with the district council.

You can check a food businesses’ food hygiene rating at www.food.gov.uk.