EMPTY shelves in supermarkets speak for themselves warn farmers, who are campaigning for more food to be produced in this country.

There’s strong support among the public for this point of view, with nine out of ten of us saying farming is important to the UK economy.

And eight out of ten of us think British farms should grow as much food as they can to provide national food security, according to a National Farmers’ Union (NFU) survey of 2,000 adults, carried out earlier this year. When it comes to growing and producing our own food, our self-sufficiency as a nation has fallen dramatically over the past four decades – from a high of 78 per cent in 1984, to just 60 per cent last year.