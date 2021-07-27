Food festival will be returning to Stratford in September

Jonathan Lea, general manager at Loxleys Restaurant and Wine Bar was joined by Tor Wilkes, marketing and event manager for Stratforward Business Improvement District, and.Rachel Key, CEO of Lifespace Trust, gathered to celebrate the launch the Stratford Food Festival on Monday. Photo: Mark Williamson L16/7/21/2145. (49399781)

STRATFORD’S Food Festival is schedule to make a return to the town in September, providing for those who are hungry to see the revival of a delicious event.

The festival, which is organised by Stratforward BID, will be the first to be held in the town since the pandemic started last year.

On offer will be a wide range of food and drink at a variety of stalls, cookery demonstrations, workshops and live music.

Bridge Street, High Street and Henley Street will host the free festival, which will have a strong local flavour as half the stalls will be from the area, on 18th-19th September.

Tor Wilkes, marketing and events manager for Stratforward BID, said: “We are very much looking forward to the festival to highlight Stratford’s vibrant food and drink scene and encourage people back to town.

“This has been a tough time for most, especially for hospitality businesses, and we’re urging everyone to come out in force and give support.

“Preparations for the food festival are Covid considerate and will be fully compliant with Covid restrictions. Taste and Ale Tails will not take place due to Covid considerations.

“We are closely watching government advice and liaising with the local authorities to ensure a safe enjoyable event. Security will be on hand for added reassurance.”

Included on the menu for the festival’s demonstrations are cocktail making from The Fourteas, and classes from MOR Bakery, The Woodsman, Shakespeare Distillery, Stratford Music Café, Diana’s Tearoom and event sponsors, Loxleys Restaurant and Wine Bar.

Festival-goers can also get their teeth into pizza-throwing fun from Pizza Express and workshops with The Spotted Treehouse, Roly’s Fudge Pantry and wine merchant Vin Neuf.

Stalls will include MOR Bakery, Barry the Butcher, The Shakespeare Distillery, Cosy Chic Pet Boutique, and the food category winner of the National Youth Market Final, as well as many local producers.

Loxleys Restaurant director Jonathan Lea added: “We’re delighted to be back as the main sponsor of the food festival in Stratford. It’s a great event for the town and one we’ve supported for several years.

“We’re also glad to be able to announce our support over the next year for Lifespace, a local children’s charity – something very close to our heart as a family-run business. Lifespace provides one-to-one mentoring for children and young people in the Stratford area to reduce distress, build resilience and enable them to achieve more.”

The Herald will also be aiming to raise money for Lifespace with an online recipe book filled with readers’ family favourites, and classics from local chefs. It will be downloadable with a request for a charitable donation.

Anyone interested in submitting a recipe can email news@stratford-herald.com. Please include your contact details, ingredients list, methods, any relevant history about the recipe and, where possible, a photograph of the dish.

To keep up to date with the latest from the Food Festival, follow @stratforward on Instagram and Facebook or visit www.stratfordtowncentrefoodfestival.co.uk.