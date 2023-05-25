Home   News   Article

Subscribe Now

Thousands flock to Alcester’s streets to enjoy fine weather and treats at spring food festival

By Lise Evans
-
levans@stratford-herald.com
Published: 13:49, 25 May 2023
 | Updated: 14:01, 25 May 2023

THOUSANDS of foodies flocked to Alcester’s on Saturday (20th May) for the spring food festival.

Organisers estimated that up to 15,000 visitors filled the streets in search of tasty treats, from the finest cheeses to local tipples.

More than 120 stalls lined the centre of the town featuring everything from artisan breads and cakes, fresh and cured meats, handmade chocolates, and local beers, ciders and wines.

Alcester All Warwickshire News Human Interest Stratford-upon-Avon Lise Evans
This site uses cookies. By continuing to browse the site you are agreeing to our use of cookies - Learn More
AGREE