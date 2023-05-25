THOUSANDS of foodies flocked to Alcester’s on Saturday (20th May) for the spring food festival.

Organisers estimated that up to 15,000 visitors filled the streets in search of tasty treats, from the finest cheeses to local tipples.

More than 120 stalls lined the centre of the town featuring everything from artisan breads and cakes, fresh and cured meats, handmade chocolates, and local beers, ciders and wines.