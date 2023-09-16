Home   News   Article

Radical measures taken by Stratford BID this week include a a shake-up of the board which sees eight members jettisoned

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 12:36, 16 September 2023

RADICAL measures were taken by Stratford BID this week as it fought to save its reputation and future.

It announced on Tuesday (12th September) a shake-up of the board which saw eight members jettisoned.

These included six members of the town, district and county council. They were: company directors Cllr Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem, Tiddington), Cllr Tim Sinclair (Con, Stratford North) and Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) plus three council officers who acted as observers.

All Warwickshire News Business Stratford-upon-Avon Gill Sutherland
