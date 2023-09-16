RADICAL measures were taken by Stratford BID this week as it fought to save its reputation and future.

It announced on Tuesday (12th September) a shake-up of the board which saw eight members jettisoned.

These included six members of the town, district and county council. They were: company directors Cllr Kate Rolfe (Lib Dem, Tiddington), Cllr Tim Sinclair (Con, Stratford North) and Cllr George Cowcher (Lib Dem, Wellesbourne South) plus three council officers who acted as observers.