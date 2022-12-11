Ambitious 21st century family home to replace old Oversley Castle near Alcester
Published: 06:00, 11 December 2022
AN ambitious new Grand Designs-style family home will take the place of Alcester landmark Oversley Castle, which was controversially demolished in January.
The site is being developed by owner, IT entrepreneur and Warwickshire County councillor Piers Daniell.
Planning permission was first sought to demolish the original castle in 2016, and despite fierce opposition, Stratford District Council granted its destruction.