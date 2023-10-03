AN intriguing time capsule of Stratford’s past is emerging as a four-year carbon dating project of buildings begins to reveal the town’s hidden history.

Several well-known buildings in Stratford are under investigation as part of The Stratfire Project which uses tree ring dating – dendrochronology – to examine timber-framed buildings that were rebuilt following fires in 1594, 1595 and 1614.

A £40,000 grant from Historic England is funding new research, led by the Stratford Society, into the historic buildings of Stratford town centre.