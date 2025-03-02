Looking for something different to do or planning ahead to Easter break?

Wembley Stadium connected by EE is iconic by name and iconic by nature. Where players enter and legends leave, where history is made, and where there are more toilets than any venue in the world – yes really!

Whether you love football, have a passion for music, or are just looking for an entertaining activity with the family or friends, the Wembley Stadium Tour is a stand out experience. Inviting you to walk in the footsteps of heroes and unlock over 100 years of history in one 90-minute tour.

The tour takes you back in time through massive moments in sports and entertainment history and behind the scenes of one of the most iconic venues in the world.

With memorabilia you can’t see anywhere else, you’ll be blown away by the story of the missing Jules Rimet Trophy, marvel at the actual FA Cup Trophy and, of course, snap selfies with match worn items from iconic worldclass players past and present – think Beckham, Ronaldo and the Lionesses.

Don’t forget to look up or you might just miss the original crossbar from the 1966 World Cup Final. See Ed Sheeran’s guitar alongside signed memorabilia following epic concerts from Spice Girls, Taylor Swift, Harry Styles and Coldplay.

Wembley has been the home of English football for more than 100 years

The tour takes you deep into the heart of the stadium to those areas usually reserved for the biggest names in sport and music

But it’s so much more than football and music. Relive the history with the help of your well-informed tour guide and learn about the 1948 and 2012 Olympics, Evel Knievel’s daring double-decker bus stunt, and Muhammed Ali’s controversial boxing match against Henry Cooper.

From a makeshift field hospital during the Second World War to hosting Live Aid, one of the most famous concerts of all time, it really has all happened at Wembley.

With amazing behind-the-scenes access, you’ll be taking questions in the largest press conference room in the UK and heading in to see the England changing rooms to spot your favourite players’ shirt.

Ever wanted to know what it feels like to walk through the player’s tunnel onto the hallowed turf? Now’s your chance. Become a legend for a day and follow in the footsteps of the biggest names in football and listen to the Wembley roar! Stand in the spot where the champions lift the trophy and take in the view from the royal box.

Enjoy a VIP tour of the world's most iconic stadium

With so much more to see and explore, the Wembley Stadium Tour is perfect for all with something to ‘wow’ the whole family. Learn new facts and take in the fascinating stories in the stadium that cannot be beaten for its history.

You can book online at wembleystadium.com/tours. Standard tickets start at £18 for children and £25 for adults.

A venue like no other, come and find out for yourself why it matters more at Wembley.