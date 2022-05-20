Focus should be on food education, not counting calories in restaurants, says Stratford chef Paul Foster

IF you haven’t seen it in the news, you may have missed the new legislation which means calories have to be clearly labelled on all menus and food items in businesses where there are more than 250 employees.

After discussing it with many people in and outside of the industry – it is a subject that most people feel strongly about – I have yet to speak to anyone that thinks it’s a good idea.

I don’t agree with it but can understand the thought process behind larger companies having to display calories on menus. The huge national chain companies can implement this change quite easily as they have development teams in place and the menu items rarely change.