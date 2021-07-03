Warwickshire farmers are demanding urgent action is taken to tackle a fly-tipping crisis in rural communities.

Environment Agency figures show that regional farms are more likely to suffer from large-scale amounts of rubbish being illegally dumped. More than half of the respondents to the EA’s national waste crime survey suggested that large-scale fly-tipping had increased over the past 12 months, with 15 per cent of landowners making an insurance claim to clear dumped waste.

industrial flytipping at Meriden near Solihull (48476642)

The NFU says the rising number of incidents is having a devastating impact on farming businesses across the country and is calling for more to be done to prevent fly-tipping from taking place, making the public more aware of their responsibilities and proper punishments for those caught.

Farmers have borne the brunt of illegal rubbish dumping for years and they can regularly pay out hundreds of pounds to put it right.

Sarah Faulkner, NFU adviser covering Warwickshire, said: “Fly-tipping is very costly and time consuming to remove, dangerous to human health and harmful to wildlife and livestock. In some cases, fly-tipped waste pollutes watercourses and contaminates land.”

Mrs Faulkner said many farmers had installed gates and put up barriers, warning signs, security cameras and lighting to deter fly-tippers.

She said: “Currently 95 per cent of fines given to offenders caught fly-tipping are lower than the cost of hiring a skip. This is a real nonsense, people dumping waste illegally must see the fines as a punishment, so they act as a proper deterrent to anyone tempted to fly-tip waste.”

She said people need to be aware they faced prosecution if dumped waste was traced back to them.

NFU deputy president Stuart Roberts added: “I hear every day about industrial-scale amounts of rubbish such as builder’s rubble, old furniture, kitchen appliances and used tyres being dumped in fields.

“Not only is it affecting the hard work of our farmers in producing food and caring for the environment, but it’s taking a huge toll on farming families both emotionally and financially.

“These crimes must be taken seriously. We need to understand the links to organised crime and commit to levelling up policing for both urban and rural areas to create a safer, cleaner and greener rural Britain.

“It’s clear the public agree. Recently more than 50,000 people signed an open letter to the newly elected police and crime commissioners calling for better collaboration to tackle prevention, clean-up and prosecution.

“Everyone hugely values the benefits the countryside brings, and none of us want it blighted by huge amounts of rubbish.”