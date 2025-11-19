A FUNDRAISING effort to protect the future of Wellesbourne Wartime Museum is off to a flying start with almost £3,000 raised and hundreds more pledged.

The museum, at Wellesbourne Airfield, is in need of £5,000 to sort some potentially dangerous areas in its electrical installations. It needs an electrical installation condition report (EICR), a mandatory requirement for businesses that needs to be carried out every five years to assess the safety of the existing electrical installation.

The museum has an average annual income of just £4,500 with an average expenditure of £3,950. It is for this reason that museum secretary Douglas Seymour said fundraising was necessary to keep the attraction open.

Douglas is one of five people actively involved in running the museum, along with founder Del Paddock, treasurer Geoff Devlin, chairman Jason Dugmore and maintenance operative Craig Wilcock.

The small group is passionate about keeping the venue open for the years to come.

“Raising the funds for the electrical work to be carried out is vital because the safety of the public and our good selves is paramount,” Douglas said.

“We want and need to keep the museum open to the public but in a safe condition.

“Ignorance to this is of course no excuse but we did not know that we were obliged to have this inspection. In the 40 years of the museum’s existence all of the electrical work was done ‘in house’ but never inspected.”

The response to the appeal has been amazing, with Douglas saying the Wellesbourne community is coming together.

Chairman of Wellesbourne Wartime Museum Jason Dugmore

“The Wellesbourne Lions, via president Elaine Merrygold, have pledged £500 as has the widow of former RAF Captain Kyrke who lived in Wellesbourne for many years. The fundraiser page started by a parish councillor is now up to over £2,800.”

Originally opened in 1941, Wellesbourne Mountford Airfield was formerly the Royal Air Force station Wellesbourne Mountford which was under Bomber Command during the Second World War. It was home to an Operational Training Unit that flew Vickers Wellingtons bombers.

Around 40 years ago, the museum at the airfield was created.

The museum is open on Sundays, and last week it opened its doors for people to visit on Remembrance Sunday, and the members were delighted with the turn out.

“The appeal has created so much interest and support for us that the museum on Remembrance Sunday had the most visitors we’ve had that we can remember for a Sunday,” said Douglas.

The museum is open to the Wellesbourne community and anyone from further afield. The committee and volunteers enjoy visits from the younger generation, particularly for their “mystifying questions”.

One example Douglas gave of this was when looking at the telephone switchboard in the control bunker children asking, ‘Why didn’t they just use their mobile phones?’

The museum is also used as a place of work and learning for children, another reason Douglas says it is important it must remain open.

“We have one young person, as part of the Duke of Edinburgh Award Scheme, learning skills by preparing and then painting the wings on an aircraft, another as part of a school project doing the same on another aircraft.”

The fundraising page is still open and if you wish to contribute, visit justgiving.com and search ‘Wellesbourne Museum’.

Wellesbourne Wartime Museum is open on Sundays and Bank Holiday Mondays from 10am to 4pm.

