Police warn of dangers of driving through floodwater as occupants trapped in car at Halford roundabout
Warwickshire Police warned against driving through floodwater this afternoon (Tuesday) after one hapless driver and passenger (s) became trapped in a car at Halford roundabout.
Shipston Police said: “The A429 at Halford is CLOSED whilst we work with fire and rescue to rescue occupants of a trapped vehicle.
“DON’T try and drive through flood ater - you could end up like this.”
Meanwhile the rural crime team posted a more general, and jocular, warning.
They said: “We might be pointing out the obvious, as it feels like it's being raining for three months. But it's more than a little wet out there today.
“As a result, we're seeing lots of standing water around the county and multiple roads are impossible/closed.
“Take care on the roads (and fields) folks.”