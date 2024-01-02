Warwickshire Police warned against driving through floodwater this afternoon (Tuesday) after one hapless driver and passenger (s) became trapped in a car at Halford roundabout.

Shipston Police said: “The A429 at Halford is CLOSED whilst we work with fire and rescue to rescue occupants of a trapped vehicle.

Emergency services rescue occupants of a car stranded in floodwater at Halford roundabout.

“DON’T try and drive through flood ater - you could end up like this.”

Meanwhile the rural crime team posted a more general, and jocular, warning.

They said: “We might be pointing out the obvious, as it feels like it's being raining for three months. But it's more than a little wet out there today.

“As a result, we're seeing lots of standing water around the county and multiple roads are impossible/closed.

“Take care on the roads (and fields) folks.”