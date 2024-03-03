Flooding through the years – pictures of Stratford from the (wet) archive

WITH the arrival of spring, there is hope across the district that we will have seen the last of the flooding that has caused problems on our roads and in homes and businesses.

The area has suffered two floods already this year, with many of those affected still facing the task of repairing and refurbishing, as well as the trauma of trying to claim on the insurance.

While for what feels like the first time this year, there are no flood alerts or warnings in place on the area’s rivers, looking back in the archives it seems that we may not be able to relax just yet, as some of the worst flooding in Warwickshire took place in May – as these photographs show. That was in 1932 – the same year that the RSC’s new theatre opened.