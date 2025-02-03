Despite the torrential downpours and floods, the heat was on in Shipston last week as fury mounted over the area’s inclusion in the draft South Warwickshire Local Plan.

The options being looked at for the plan include sites for potentially more than 1,600 homes around the town, which has already seen extensive development in the last few years, and has had a catalogue of sewer problems.

A large parcel of land towards Barcheston in the east, and two smaller plots to the north and south of the town, have been identified as preferred options for ‘strategic growth’.

Like many, Edd Bartlett was quick to point out that the largest plot was currently flooded.

He said on Facebook: “I’d love to see the environmental impact on that site seeing how it floods five to six times a year there. Yes the builders could put drainage in, build up the levels… and wash out the villages further downstream.

“It’s a disaster waiting to happen”

A new Facebook campaign group, Say No to additional 1600+ Houses, has been launched.

Unhappy residents were encouraged to attend the public drop-in event which took place at Shipston Leisure Centre on Tuesday (28th January) but were infuriated with the responses they got from planning advisors at the exhibition.

Melanie Trap said: “The council needs to start listening to the residents. We don’t need any more houses in Shipston. You have absolutely ruined a town by flooding us with more houses than we can cope with and now you’re thinking about allowing houses to be built on flood plains which at the moment are flooded.”

She continued: “Come live in Shipston, where we pay more council tax than other towns in the district. We have less facilities than other towns in the district. We’ve a white elephant called the Ellen Badger Hospital. We’re the forgotten town when it comes to any money being spent here by the district or county council.”

A spokesperson for Stratford District Council, which is putting together the Local Plan with Warwick District Council, said: “The event at Shipston was busy and very challenging. Our staff are at these events to help people understand the (preferred options) consultation and answer any questions they may have about it. As a result more staff were drafted in to cope with demand.

“People’s views are very important to both district councils and all the comments we receive during the eight-week consultation period will be carefully considered. The purpose of the local plan is to make South Warwickshire a better place for residents and businesses in the context of addressing the development challenges we face, so it’s important that we work together to get it right.”

