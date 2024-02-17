Home   News   Article

Stratford district hit by flooding for a third time

By Simon Woodings
Published: 06:00, 17 February 2024

MORE floods, more cost, more misery – Stratford district gets hit for a third time since last October.

Heavy overnight rain once again turned parts of Stratford into a lake and there was also widespread flooding across other areas.

Flooding around the district on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson
In a relatively short calendar time frame, Stratford and surrounding towns and villages have been hit by floods during October 2023, January this year and now February and each time there’s a big clear-up operation to be done in addition to the cost of the damage caused.

