MORE floods, more cost, more misery – Stratford district gets hit for a third time since last October.

Heavy overnight rain once again turned parts of Stratford into a lake and there was also widespread flooding across other areas.

Flooding around the district on Saturday. Photo: Mark Williamson

In a relatively short calendar time frame, Stratford and surrounding towns and villages have been hit by floods during October 2023, January this year and now February and each time there’s a big clear-up operation to be done in addition to the cost of the damage caused.