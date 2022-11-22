A FLOOD alert for the River Arrow and River Alne has been issued by the Environment Agency as a result of heavy rainfall.

The agency said flooding was currently affecting low-lying land and roads adjacent to the River Arrow between Studley and Salford Priors, as well as the farmland and caravan parks close to River Alne between the Bird in Hand (Redditch), Henley and Alcester.

The Environment Agency said that river levels have peaked and will remain steady, with no further rise forecast during Tuesday, however, further rainfall is expected over the coming days.

The spokesperson said: “We are closely monitoring the situation and our incident response staff are clearing weed screens.”

"Drivers are being advised to plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded and stay aware in case further warnings are issued.”

A flood alert is the first level of a three-step national flood alert warning system. The next level is flood warning and the top is a severe flood warning.

For further information, visit https://tinyurl.com/zz7zvncz.