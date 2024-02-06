DATES have been set for when visitors can flock to see the lambs at Moreton Morrell College.

The annual Lambing and Animals Weekend will be on Saturday 20th and Sunday 21st April at the college’s Nethermorton Farm.

Last year's lambing event at Moreton Morrell College.

Visitors will be able to see the flock of 230 ewes and their newborns, with farm manager Daniel Hale and his team on hand to help people meet the lambs and learn more about animal care, lambing and life working on a farm.