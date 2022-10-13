Flames and explosions as blaze breaks out at King's Coughton

WARNING: The video contains language some people will find offensive.

EXPLOSIONS were heard as a large fire broke out at King’s Coughton yesterday (Wednesday).

According to Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service six fire engines and one turntable ladder were sent to tackle the blaze, which broke out in a single storey office building with a wooden construction on the Birmingham Road at 4pm.

A spokesperson said: “Crews used breathing apparatus, 45mm jets and a hydrant to control the fire. By 5.35pm the fire was under control and damping down was in progress. Crews then used nine metre ladders to remove roof tiles to prevent the fires spread.”

Eyewitnesses described hearing an explosion and told of a subsequent loss of electricity at nearby properties for three to four hours.

Dot Butler, who lives on Birmingham Road, told the Herald: “At around 4pm I went into my kitchen to make a cup of tea when I saw blue sparks coming out the lights in my ceiling.

“I thought ‘oh my god what am I going to do’.

“Seconds later I heard an almighty explosion and I felt a massive soundwave go through my body. It was frightening, I can tell you. I thought my house was blowing up it was so loud."

The A435 was closed to traffic for several hours. Partner agencies including the Environment Agency, water authority, police and ambulances services were all informed. There were no reports of injuries.

