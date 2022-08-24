THE NHS in Coventry and Warwickshire plans to recruit 1,000 nurses over the next five years as a part of its response to a national shortage.

‘Project 1000’ aims to attract students within Coventry and Warwickshire onto nursing courses, so that they can live and work in the area.

University Hospital, Coventry (58872320)

Coventry and Warwickshire Integrated Care System (ICS) is working with Coventry University on the project to find the next generation of nurses.

Coventry University pro-vice-chancellor for health and life sciences, Prof Lisa Bayliss-Pratt, said: “We have created lots of different ways to study to allow more people to train for careers in health and social care and thanks to our blended nursing degrees, apprenticeships, and return to practice courses we were able to enrol 1,753 new students on our nursing courses (including nursing associates) at our locations in Coventry, London and Scarborough in 2021/22.

“We look forward to working with our local NHS providers to help people from Coventry and Warwickshire develop skills and creative thinking that will help them deliver excellent care to our community.”