Five men who broke into a house in Stratford to steal keys and make off with a car have been jailed for burglary after officers caught them that same night.

In the early hours of 1st February, the offenders broke into the Stratford home to steal the keys to a £16,000 Seat Leon Cupra before making off in that car and a black Audi in convoy.

The homeowner heard a noise and immediately called 999.

Officers were deployed and used CCTV to ascertain that the stolen Seat, together with the black Audi, were travelling through Henley-in-Arden towards Birmingham.

Less than half an hour after it was stolen, officers caught up with the Seat in Solihull but it failed to stop for them and a pursuit began.

This ended when its tyres were stung as it travelled towards Acocks Green and the occupants, all wearing balaclavas, fled the vehicle.

Their attempt to escape was short-lived, and they were all located nearby and arrested.

Clockwise from top left, Josh Wagstaffe, Anthony Bartram, Liam Jones and Archie Evans

Meanwhile, the black Audi was located on the motorway before being stopped and its occupants arrested.

Last Friday (1st November) the five were sentenced at Warwick Crown Court.

All five were sentenced for burglary of a dwelling and theft of a motor vehicle, and some with some with additional crimes, as per below.

Josh Wagstaffe, 22, of Blackberry Lane, Stratford, received a 2 years 10 months sentence for burglary and theft plus possession of cannabis.

Anthony Bartram, 32, of Hobs Moat Road, Solihull, received a 2 years 6 months sentence for burglary and theft.

Archie Evans, 20, of Hollyhock Road, Birmingham, received a 20 month sentence suspended for 2 years and 200 hours unpaid work requirement for burglary and theft.

Liam Jones, 18, of Selcroft Avenue, Birmingham, received a 2 year community order and 150 hours community service for burglary and theft.

Another male from Birmingham, who cannot be identified because they are under 18, received a 12 month youth referral, £385 costs and was disqualified from driving for 12 months for for burglary and theft, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police when directed, driving without a licence, driving without insurance.

DC Aiden Griffiths said: “Being the victim of a burglary is an extremely distressing experience and it can leave people feeling unsafe in their own home.

“Why these five offenders believed they had the right to break into someone’s home, invade their privacy and steal their car is known only to them.

“One thing is for certain, if you come to Warwickshire thinking you can do this to our residents we will be coming for you and we will do everything in our power to get you before the courts.

“We’d like to thank the homeowner for their quick thinking in calling us straight away when they would have been under significant stress. This allowed us to act swiftly and have these offenders in custody within hours.”

Pictured: Top left: Josh Wagstaffe. Top right: Anthony Bartram. Bottom left: Archie Evans. Bottom Right: Liam Jones.



