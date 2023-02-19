Historian Michael Wood at launch of five new plaques highlighting Stratford's historic buildings
Published: 11:16, 19 February 2023
NEW pavement plaques are to be installed outside five more of Stratford’s historic buildings to commemorate their significance to the town.
The Stratford Society commissioned the plaques for Holy Trinity Church, the Almshouses, Harvard House, the Old Vicarage and the Dower House.
Each has been individually designed and made by the Chepstow ceramic designers, Ned Heywood and Julia Land.