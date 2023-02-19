NEW pavement plaques are to be installed outside five more of Stratford’s historic buildings to commemorate their significance to the town.

The Stratford Society commissioned the plaques for Holy Trinity Church, the Almshouses, Harvard House, the Old Vicarage and the Dower House.

Historian Michael Wood pictured alongside the new plaques at Harvard House on Tuesday with Stratford Society committee members Dr Lindsay MacDonald, chairman, Dr Robert Bearman, as well as Ned Heywood and Julia Land who created the works of art. Photo: Mark Williamson. (62458163)

Each has been individually designed and made by the Chepstow ceramic designers, Ned Heywood and Julia Land.