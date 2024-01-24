Five months of roadworks planned to improve safety on Warwick Road

THE first stage of five months of roadworks on the Warwick Road out of Stratford is under way – but whatever frustrations lie ahead, it’s a project with a clear mission to improve safety on the busy, single-carriageway route.

Changes will include a reduction in the speed limits; a right-turn lane at the Ingon Lane junction for Snitterfield - which has experienced a high number of incidents – and new street lights to improve visibility of crossing pedestrians at the fisherman’s car park.

There will also be parking restrictions to prevent dangerous parking along the route; an off-road cycle lane; footway provisions to give a better link to the town centre and pedestrian crossings points.

The whole stretch from the junction of Welcombe Road to the access to Ryon Hill Park, will also be resurfaced and new signs introduced.

The initial vegetation clearance along the way is due to finish this week and then from Monday, 29th January, Cadent will be on site – Warwickshire County Council ensuring it schedules its gas works ahead of the main phase rather than afterwards.

Then from Monday, 19th February until Friday, 28th June, the serious construction activity will take place.

That’s when the major disruption can be expected but the council is planning a one-way southbound system and a package of diversion routes.

County Cllr Tim Sinclair, (Cons, Stratford North), said: “This project addresses residents’ concerns about speeding, dangerous parking and the high accident rate on this road. The improved cycling and walking facilities are also welcome additions.

“We have got to get the disruption done as quickly as we can. It will be difficult for us but beyond that a real benefit.

“It’s a dangerous road and it’s good to see something being done about it.”

County Cllr Jan Matecki (Cons, Budbrooke and Bishop’s Tachbrook) is the transport and planning portfolio holder and added: “The new cycle lane, improved pedestrian crossings, and reduced speed limit will make this busy route much safer and more user-friendly for all who wish to use it.”

When the Herald revealed the expected changes last year, the project was then valued at £1.32million.

And that report highlighted that the county council’s engineering team’s bid to the DfT had said: ‘The A439 Warwick Road has several intersections which has resulted in a number of personal injury collisions in the past five years.

‘This project is expected to prevent 16 fatal and serious injuries over the 20-year appraisal period, as well as preventing 129 slight injuries as a result of personal injury collisions along the route.’