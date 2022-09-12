People over 65 can now book their Covid-19 booster jab.

The NHS, which is offering around 26 million people an additional coronavirus injection in the coming weeks, has now opened the national booking system to the next cohort of patients.

Until now the autumn booster, which began its roll out last week, has only been available to those living in care home settings, patients above the age of 75, the severely immunosuppressed and frontline health and care workers.

Five million more people can book a Covid-19 jab from today

The Covid-19 vaccine service is also now offering appointments to carers and pregnant women from this week - meaning that around five million more people will have the option to top up their protection against the virus ahead of the winter months.

As with all previous campaigns, those deemed most at risk have been called forward first, with people able to book in online or through 119 as long as it has been three months since their last dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

NHS director of vaccinations and screening Steve Russell said: “There is no room for complacency in keeping Covid-19 on the backfoot, and this autumn booster will help protect those most at risk.

"From today those aged 65 and over, pregnant women and carers are now able to get their jab. If you are one of those eligible, it is as important as ever to get your next dose, so please do come forward as soon as possible."

Pregnant women are now able to claim an autumn booster jab, which remains safe, says health officials. Photo: Stock image.

Health officials have been forced to clarify that the coronavirus vaccine remains safe for pregnant women after outdated social media posts began circulating suggesting advice had changed.

The confusion stemmed from an old report from 2020, suggesting that not enough data was available to confirm if those expecting or breastfeeding could have the jab, but medics have said worldwide anaylsis over the last two years has confirmed the vaccine is a vital tool in protecting those in pregnancy from the virus.

Frontline health workers are being offered an autumn booster

Dozens of hospital hubs will join the latest booster drive – delivering the jab to members of the public as well as their own staff and administering the flu vaccine where it is possible.

Those eligible for an autumn booster over the comings weeks, include over 50s, those with a weakened immune system and housebound people and pregnant women, in line with guidance set out by the JCVI.

Those with weakened immune systems are already able to self-declare and attend walk-ins to make getting the extra protection as easy as possible. Health and care workers can also book through national booking services.

From this month, the NHS is also rolling out this year’s flu vaccine, with eligible people able to get their flu and COVID jab at the same time depending on local system arrangements.