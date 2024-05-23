Five males are in custody following a report of violent disorder in Stratford town centre this evening.

Warwickshire Police said: “We were called at around 4.10pm to reports of the disturbance in Bridge Street.

Warwickshire Police

“Police remain in the area and we’re keen to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident or has video footage.”

According to some witnesses the males were teenagers, aged 16/17, and one was reportedly armed with a knife.

Anyone with information can report it online here. Or call 101 quoting incident 224 of 23 May 2024, Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.