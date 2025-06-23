A NEW banking hub has opened in Alcester ahead of the closure of the town’s last bank.

Lloyd’s closes its doors for the final time on Wednesday 2nd July, with the Shipston branch, also the last in the town, set to shut in November. The banking hub is a shared banking space located at the Greig Hall.

Operated by the Post Office, the hub is open Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm. The Post Office has said that five high street banks have signed up to the hub, with a different bank for each day.

A banking hub is now open in Alcester's Greig Hall

Monday - Barclays

Tuesday - NatWest

Wednesday - Lloyds (from July)

Thursday - HSBC (coming soon)

Friday - Halifax (From July)

In addition to this, there is also a cash transaction counter which customers of all high street banks can use. Customers in need of full bank facilities will soon need to travel to Stratford, Redditch or Solihull to do so.



