TIM Gardiner’s been involved in fishy business for fifty years and admits he’s hooked on being a fish monger and has no plans to reel in a career which started in Stratford when he was 17 and has netted him many loyal customers along the way.

Tim, aged 67, is a very familiar sight in Rother Street, Stratford, where every Friday he sets up his market stall and has done for the past 25 years.

He usually serves 140 customers throughout the day in Stratford and repeats this number of customers at markets in Warwick, Kenilworth and Tewkesbury every week of the year which means getting up at 4am in order to catch his home delivery of fish from Brixham.