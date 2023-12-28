IT’S Christmas so what better time to catch up with Stratford’s well-known fishmonger – Tim Gardiner - who likes to rock the boat and raise money for charity.

Tim has just received a “thank you” from the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) for the £5,000 he and his customers have donated since 2008 and it’s all down to a model lifeboat at his stall in Rother Market, Stratford.

Tim Gardiner received a certificate of thanks for raising £5,000 for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution. He received the award from Emma Macdonald, right, John Penderleith, his wife Jenny and Catherine Davies. Photo: Mark Williamson

“The kids love putting coins in the tiny lifeboat because it rocks as the money drops down. I probably raise about £40 a month which the RNLI volunteers collect and in the end it all adds up. I think what the RNLI do is absolutely amazing. I’m a fishmonger so – for me - it makes sense to support those who save lives at sea,” Tim said.