Chipping Campden High Street was closed this evening (Thursday) as fire service crews dealt with a fire in a fish and chip mobile catering van.

Fish and chip mobile catering van on fire in Chipping Campden. Photo: Catherine Jeal

The van appeared to belong to the StarChip Enterprise, a catering company based in Evesham.

A witness to the incident said a firefighter had reassured them that everyone involved was OK.