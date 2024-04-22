“Anxiety inducing” is how the organiser of Stratford’s new free riverside festival jokingly describes her feelings about the impending event.

But really Kate Livingston has years of experience putting on festivals, and so the Pursuits Festival, which takes place on the Rec on 11th to 12th May, is certainly in a safe and confident pair of hands.

She has been involved in putting on the hugely successful Art in the Park in Leamington for the past 11 years, becoming festival director in 2019.