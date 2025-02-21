First year celebrations at Henley station this weekend after its transformation

CELEBRATION is in the air in Henley this weekend to mark an extraordinary first 12 months of its transformed station.

And it’s a success that can be measured not just by the rich variety of activities held at the born-again building but also by the £15,000 they have generated in donations to community groups.

Though one of the few survivors on the Stratford to Birmingham railway line, it looked set to stay boarded up and rot away.

Trains still called but there seemed little hope of it offering much more than a canopy for protection on rainy days.

But against all odds it became a flagship project arising from efforts to boost the stations along the whole route.

Initially the outside of the building was brightened up with new artwork and displays before everything was put in place for the full makeover of the building to take place.

The opening of the refurbished station building last year.

That led to the high-profile official opening on 22nd February last year by Lord Peter Hendy, then chair of Network Rail and now a transport minister in the government.

He was full of praise for what is now known as The Station – Henley-in-Arden and his high hopes for its future as a role model of how to bring new life to old railway buildings have proven well placed.

While retaining a core pattern of opening on Thursdays to Sundays, it has added on other activities and been widely used for corporate, private and community events.

It is operated as a Community Interest Company which is chaired by Angela Okey, the driving force behind the project.

She told the Herald: “The success of the first year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire Henley community, not just The Station.

“Together, we have transformed a derelict building into a thriving community hub.

“The Station does two primary things for the community, it provides an excellent place for people to meet, socialise and enjoy themselves in fabulous and unique surroundings, and the CIC is able to contribute to broader social needs and good causes by helping to fund them.

“We have already distributed £15,000 among nine groups.

“The satisfaction of being able to do this before we had reached 12 months of trading is incredible.

“The project has surpassed our expectations, and our team loves seeing our regulars and new customers experiencing our unique proposition.”

That first round of grants was shared by the likes of Henley Christmas Lights, Henley Hub, the heritage centre, the dementia café and sponsoring a mobility scooter.

A Lord Digby Jones pulled a pint behind the bar of The Station pub at Henley Station where he is pictured with licensee Tracey Flavell. Photo: Mark Williamson

And with the number of activities and events increasing, no doubt other grants will follow on in due course.

Its success is also vindication for the efforts of the Shakespeare Line Rail User Group (SLRUG).

Between 2018 and 2020, it made several attempts to persuade the Henley & Beaudesert Joint Parish Council to adopt the station but the project only gained momentum after Angela joined the council.

SLRUG vice-chair Terry Phillips also acknowledged contributions of Alan Barber and Fraser Pithie from the group in garnering support for the derelict station building from the Henley community.

He said: “Their efforts, along with the eventual backing of the joint parish council, demonstrate how a rail user group can bring about positive change.

“The station’s success in its first year has been tremendous and we congratulate all those involved; it has significantly fostered a sense of community, supported businesses and encouraged more people to visit Henley by train, all while improving the overall environment of the town's railway station.

“Above all, it has already provided generous funding grants for local causes before its one-year anniversary.

“This achievement is a brilliant result delivered by Angela and a dedicated team of volunteers who work tirelessly to ensure the station's ongoing success."

For details of this weekend’s first anniversary party activities, go to The Station’s Facebook where you can also check out the forthcoming events which include a cheese and wine event, sip and paint, an Elvis tribute and talks on the Millennium Way, Railways to Royalty and the Great Train Robbery.

Angela added: “Building on our success, we have exciting plans for the future. We aim to host unique events and evenings that will not only benefit Henley in Arden but also the surrounding villages served by the railway line. Stay tuned for more updates on these upcoming events.”