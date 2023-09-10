There’s an irresistible offer of cake, a new outfit, and the warm feeling of doing something good for the world at Bidford’s monthly Clothes Swap event.

The idea is that instead of throwing away old clothes, or leaving them neglected in the attic, you take ten good items – clothes or accessories – to the monthly meet at the Village Café, pick up a token for each item which you can then ‘spend’ on goodies donated by others.

It was the inaugural Bidford Clothes Swap at Village Café run by Amanda Billingsley, left, of Bidford Climate Action pictured with host Ingrid Rushton, owner of the café. Photo: Iain Duck

Organiser Amanda Billingsley, of Bidford Climate Action, told the Herald how she came up with the idea, she said: “I went to a similar clothes swap in Birmingham with my daughter, Lu, who’s 25. It was at the Attic Brewery and we had a great afternoon getting free new clothes and a pint to celebrate! It was such fun picking out clothes that I wouldn’t normally risk, but also to see my unwanted clothes being taken away by people who liked the look of them.