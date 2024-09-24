The first Shipston Bookfest is under way and runs until Sunday (29th September).

The literary festival is a volunteer-run, not-for-profit festival celebrating books and the joy of reading.

Bookfest director Alan Hurcombe, with Shipston mayor John Dinnie and town crier Marion Lowe

Some highlights of the festival's events include:

- Saturday, St Edmund’s Church: In conversation with Philip Ellis, author of two sparkling romantic comedies (Love & Other Scams and We Could Be Heroes). His writing has been described as 'mischievous, magnetic and heaps of fun' (Emma Gannon, writer and broadcaster).

- Saturday, Townsend Hall: An evening with Adele Parks, Sunday Times multi-million copy bestselling author, talking about her latest novel: First Wife’s Shadow. Adele is known for her romantic novels and compelling thrillers.

- Friday, St Edmund’s Church: Prue Leith discussing the ups and downs of her career, recent TV roles and new cookery book: Life’s Too Short to Stuff a Mushroom. (Her book publishes in October, but Shipfest will have advance copies for sale.)

Shipston Bookfest organisers Alan and Megan Hurcombe

- Sunday, the Scout Hut: Simon Mason, acclaimed crime writer, will be with us to discuss his gripping crime novels set in Oxford and his brand new novellas. Simon's writing is full of twists and unconventional characters that will stay with you long after the last page.

Full the full programme and to book tickets visit www.shipstonbookfest.org