Community step up to support life-saving work being done by Shipston First Responders who need two new vehicles and more volunteers
Published: 15:29, 01 March 2024
THERE was some serious tin-rattling going on in Shipston on Saturday (24th February) as a major fundraising push to buy Shipston First Responders (SFR) two much-needed new vehicles got under way.
For 20 years SFR has provided emergency care in support of the ambulance service.
Often the first on the scene of a medical emergency, the volunteer first responders provide essential first aid before paramedics arrive. They also maintain a network of 30 defibrillators and teach people how to use them in an emergency.