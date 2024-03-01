Home   News   Article

Community step up to support life-saving work being done by Shipston First Responders who need two new vehicles and more volunteers

By Gill Sutherland
gsutherland@stratford-herald.com
Published: 15:29, 01 March 2024

THERE was some serious tin-rattling going on in Shipston on Saturday (24th February) as a major fundraising push to buy Shipston First Responders (SFR) two much-needed new vehicles got under way.

For 20 years SFR has provided emergency care in support of the ambulance service.

Often the first on the scene of a medical emergency, the volunteer first responders provide essential first aid before paramedics arrive. They also maintain a network of 30 defibrillators and teach people how to use them in an emergency.

