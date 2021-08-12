THE first images showing a glimpse of what Wasps’ new training headquarters in Henley will look like have been released.

A look inside Wasps' new training complex. Photo: Indigo Fitness / Twitter

Indigo Fitness are currently in the process of completing the remaining work at Henley Sports Centre ahead of the site’s official opening later this month, with the first training session pencilled in for Monday, 23rd August.

Gallagher Premiership side Wasps moved from London to Coventry in 2014 and set up a temporary base at Broadstreet RFC in Binley Woods two years later.

A look inside Wasps' new training complex. Photo: Indigo Fitness / Twitter

Broadstreet RFC has remained Wasps’ base ever since then after the wheels stopped turning on projects at the Alan Higgs Centre and Old Leamingtonians RFC.

Wasps then put a deposit on the former Warwickshire College Group site in Henley in October 2019, but not without controversy.

A look inside Wasps' new training complex. Photo: Indigo Fitness / Twitter

The Henley Sports Centre Alliance was formed by groups that used the site in a bid to halt Wasps’ plans to move there, with Russell Cox telling the Herald in May last year that the community involvement statement “is just nonsense”.

Despite the alliance’s best efforts, planning permission was granted in October last year and at the start of this year Wigley Building & Development was awarded the contract, worth £2million, to create the new training complex.

A look inside Wasps' new training complex. Photo: Indigo Fitness / Twitter

Wasps then signed a partnership with Nuneaton-based company Indigo Fitness who are designing the gym and layout of the complex.

Indigo Fitness released the progress made on the site through its Twitter account.