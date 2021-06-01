First female chief constable likely for Warwickshire Police

Temporary DCC Debbie Tedds (47762322)

WARWICKSHIRE’S next chief constable could be the first female to head the force in its 164-year history.

Temporary Deputy Chief Constable Debbie Tedds is the preferred choice to replace Martin Jelley when he retires at the end of this month.

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe has put Debbie Tedds forward as his choice for chief constable, a decision which would need to be approved by Warwickshire’s Police and Crime Panel.

Mr Seccombe said: “I’m delighted to be able to announce Debbie Tedds as my preferred candidate to be the next chief constable of Warwickshire Police. She has experience at every level within the force and, as the first female chief constable, this will be an appointment of historic significance.

“Choosing the right person to drive forward the development of policing in the county must count as the single biggest decision I’ve had to make during my five years as commissioner. It was important that we had an open and transparent process to select our next chief constable, so that the local community, partners and police officers and staff from a wide range of roles, ranks and grades from across the force had the chance to contribute and ensure that the best outcome was achieved.”

He added: “I am pleased that, in Debbie, I am able to put forward to the Police and Crime Panel an excellent candidate who is already well-known and respected throughout the county. She has demonstrated clear and strategic leadership abilities during the selection process and throughout her career, combined with a calm and friendly approach which will continue to be a great asset to Warwickshire.”

The Warwickshire Police and Crime Panel meets on 11th June.