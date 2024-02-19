First day of Warwick Road closure sees HGVs end up on residential streets in Stratford

THE Warwick Road safety improvements started today (19th February) in Stratford with one rather large teething problem… lorries ending up on narrow residential streets.

On the first day of the one-way system, which is due to last for five months, residents of Great William Street, Maidenhead Road and St Gregory’s Road have had to come to the aid of HGVs – including a car transporter – after drivers were confused by the diversion signs.

Warwick Road will only be open to traffic entering Stratford – vehicles looking to leave the town towards the M40 have to use Birmingham Road and Alcester Road to get to the A46.

A car transport stuck in Great William Street. Photo: Nick Thomas

But one resident of Great William Street told the Herald the signs are not clear enough, after spending 45 minutes helping a lorry driver navigate the narrow roads and onto Guild Street.

“The diversion signs need to be clear that traffic [heading towards the Warwick Road] needs to be sent back round the gyratory,” he said. “That’s going to be a nightmare, but one the lorries [in Great William Street] was three inches from my house.”

The man added that he had to hold in a lorry’s rubber indicators to ensure they didn’t hit anything as the HGV driver tried to get through Great William Street.

Other lorries have been seen heading up Welcombe Road into Benson Road and weaving their way through residential streets to Justins Avenue.

Warwickshire County Council, which is responsible for the safety improvement work, has been contacted for a response.