ALCESTER Grammar School’s new principal – Rachel Thorpe – started her new role on Monday.

As previously reported by the Herald, Rachel, pictured, is replacing former AGS principal Clive Sentance, who retired after seven years at the school on 31st December last year. Since Mr Sentance’s departure, AGS has been managed by acting principal Jeremy Slater.

Rachel said it was “an honour and privilege” to lead the school.

A highly experienced educational leader, Rachel was previously in post at Pate’s Grammar School in Cheltenham as deputy head.