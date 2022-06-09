Home   News   Article

Rachel Thorpe takes over as principal at Alcester Grammar School

By Simon Woodings
Published: 08:29, 09 June 2022
 | Updated: 08:32, 09 June 2022

ALCESTER Grammar School’s new principal – Rachel Thorpe – started her new role on Monday.

As previously reported by the Herald, Rachel, pictured, is replacing former AGS principal Clive Sentance, who retired after seven years at the school on 31st December last year. Since Mr Sentance’s departure, AGS has been managed by acting principal Jeremy Slater.

Rachel said it was “an honour and privilege” to lead the school.

Rachel Thorpe (57162318)
A highly experienced educational leader, Rachel was previously in post at Pate’s Grammar School in Cheltenham as deputy head.

