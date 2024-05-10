Eighteen-year-old Edward Alwyn SPENCER from Armscote Road, Newbold on Stour, appeared at Coventry Magistrates Court on Wednesday, 8th May.

He is charged with three counts of causing death by careless / inconsiderate driving and three counts of causing serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving.

Warwick Crown Court

The charges relate to the triple fatal collision on the B4035 between Chipping Campden and Shipston-on-Stour on Friday, 21st April 2023.

In court, he confirmed his name, address and date of birth. There was no indication of plea.

The case has been adjourned to 5th June at Warwick Crown Court.