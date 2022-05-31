Firm with links to chef Raymond Blanc looks to run Henley pub

A GASTRO pub linked to one of Britain’s best-known chefs could soon be opening in Henley.

An application for a premises licence has been made by the White Brasserie Company, which was originally set up by Raymond Blanc, for the Black Swan in the town’s High Street.

The White Brasserie Company runs 18 ‘White Brasserie’ pubs and 14 Brasserie Blanc restaurants in Oxfordshire, Gloucestershire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Surrey, London, Dorset and West Sussex.

White Brasserie pubs are described as ‘British pubs with a French brasserie twist’.

The White Brasserie Company’s parent group, Brasserie Bar Co, was acquired by private equity firm Alchemy Partners in February. It was reported at the time that Blanc will remain involved with the business following the sale.

Alchemy says it has plans to open 50 more of the premium pubs during the next five years.

Raymond Blanc also runs the two-Michelin-starred restaurant Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons in Oxfordshire.

The application comes just a few weeks after the opening of The Mount Pub, where the kitchen is run by Michelin star chef Glynn Purnell. The pub, which was previously known as the Butchers Social, is now owned by Luke and Tania Fryer.