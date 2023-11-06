OH, what a night!

Fireworks, rockets, a huge bonfire and thousands of smiling faces.

The place to be on Sunday evening was Pearcecroft, home to Stratford Rugby Club and the venue for Stratford’s biggest annual bonfire display where an estimated crowd of 5,000 people turned up to enjoy a stunning and thoroughly entertaining 15-minute dazzling show which lit up the sky and thrilled youngsters and adults alike.

Stratford Mayor, Cllr Kate Rolfe got proceedings started with the official lighting of the bonfire and from then on it was a night of laughter, music, mulled wine and a majestic display of fireworks.

