BONFIRE night is almost here, and events are planned for across Stratford district and beyond.

With 5th November falling on a Wednesday this year, many events are due to take place the weekend before or after. Two events, in nearby Evesham and Leamington, are due to take place on Bonfire Night itself if you want to keep to the tradition.

31st October

Alcester

Alcester Rugby Club hosts their Halloween Special Bonfire & Firework Festival from 6pm.

There will be a funfair, food and drink bars, live music and a free gift for every child in a fancy dress costume (sorry, grown-ups).

The club recommends buying tickets in advance – they are available from Eventbrite by searching ‘Alcester Rugby Club’.

Tickets are £12 for adults, £7 for children aged five to 16, and children under five can attend for free.

Leek Wootton

The Warwickshire health and golf club is holding a fireworks night where there will be food stalls, entertainment, fairground rides and more. The all-ticket event runs from 5.30pm till 9.30pm.

Family tickets (two adults and two children) £40, adult (16+) £15, child (4-15) £9 and under fours are free. Visit www.thewarwickshire. com.

Stratford Rugby Club’s bonfire night on Sunday. Photo: Mark Williamson

Stratford

The Riverside caravan park in Tiddington Road will be holding a fireworks spectacular with light-up toys, DJ, lasers, live music and more.

It runs from 5pm to 11pm. Tickets are £9.38 for over 12s and £6.13 for five- to 11-year-olds. Under fives are free. Tickets are available from Eventbrite.

1st November

Chipping Campden

Chipping Campden Recreation Ground will once again host a fireworks display, with tickets available for £5 per person from Gelato Chipping Campden.

Gates open at 5pm with the fireworks due to start at 6.30pm.

Warwick

Warwick Racecourse will host two firework displays this year, with a smaller event taking place at 6pm followed by the main event at 6.40pm.

Tickets should be bought in advance, with prices ranging from free to £20. VIP tickets are also available. Visit www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk

2nd November

Stratford

Stratford Rugby Club are hosting their annual display with a large bonfire, fairground rides and a mulled wine stand amongst the highlights.

Tickets can be purchased in advance online at Ticketebo by searching ‘Stratford Rugby Club’ and cost £6.50 for adults, £3.50 for under 15s while children three and under can attend for free.

If you want to pay on the gate on the night, it’s £7.50 for adults and under 15s £4.

Gates open at 5pm with the bonfire being lit at 6pm with the fireworks set to start at 7pm.

5th November

Evesham

The firework fun in Evesham will take place at Corporation Meadow.

Live music, a DJ and plenty of hot and cold drinks will keep you entertained until the ‘celebration of animation-themed’ display gets under way after 6.30pm.

Leamington

Leamington Rugby Club’s firework event kicks-off at 7.30pm, with gates opening at 5.30pm.

It’s either £5 per person if you are there on foot, or £20 per car.

7th November

Shipston

Shipston Sports Club, on London Road, will welcome visitors to a night of bonfire and firework fun.

Food, drink and a tombola will be part of the fun, with doors opening at 5.30pm and the fireworks blasting off at 7.30pm.

Online sales are available by searching ‘Shipston Sports Club’ on Eventbrite until 5th November – the earlybird tickets are £5 for 16 and over, £3 for children aged five to 15 and free for children under five.

For safety reasons, no sparklers will be allowed at the event.

8th November

Hatton

The Hatton Country World fireworks extravaganza includes dazzling displays and entertainment from fire dancers, DJ, family-friendly fairground rides and a host of street food stalls.

Tickets are £50 per car. The fireworks start at 7.30pm.

