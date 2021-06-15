“It was certain one of our more unusual callouts,” said Stratford fire station crew commander Chris Lowe of Monday’s heroic rescue.

While the crew have been called upon to rescue cats stuck up trees, this was their first parrot.

Charlie being tempted into the box by fire crews. (48215428)

“We got a call from the owner of Charlie, the parrot. He’s quite tame apparently and normally is happy to walk around sat on his owner’s shoulder. But a sudden noise scared him and he flew off,” explained commander Lowe.

Charlie is rewarded with a munch on a banana. (48215424)

He continued: “Luckily Charlie ended up a tree conveniently situated in the fire station drill yard. He was too high up for the owner to reach, who asked us to help. It turned out Charlie likes bananas. So the crew managed to entice Charlie into a box with the tempting fruit inside. As you can see Charlie was quite happy in the box eating his snack.”

Reflecting on the significance on the story, commander Lowe said it was always good to have a happy ending. “And we all need some light relief after the tough times we’ve had.”

Unfortunately the crew did not get the name or contact details of Charlie’s owner to enable the Herald to capture a reunited photo. But if you see a gentleman walking around with a parrot on his shoulder do give us an ahoy. Call 01789 412806 or message us.