FIREFIGHTERS were at the scene of a lorry fire on the outskirts of Stratford this morning (Thursday).

Flames could be seen coming from the lorry’s load.

The lorry in a layby close to the Rosebird Centre. (61505473)

The vehicle had pulled over into a layby opposite the Rosebird Centre on Shipston Road – between the roundabout for Waitrose and Seven Meadows Road.

Firefighters were tackling the flames at 11.15am.